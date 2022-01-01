Floyd Ruben Ernst

 

Floyd Ruben Ernst 1935-2021 Floyd Ruben Ernst, 86, of Cheyenne passed away December 26, 2021 surrounded by family. Floyd was born September 12, 1935 in Torrington, Wyoming to David and Katherine (Bostron) Ernst. He married Margaret Smith on March 15, 1961 in Torrington, Wyoming. Floyd served honorably in the United States Army. Floyd worked as a Farmer and Rancher for many years. Floyd was a wonderful father and husband. He loved spending time with his family. He loved his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and enjoyed hunting and fishing with them. Floyd is survived by his wife, Margaret Ernst; children, Timothy (Carolyn) Ernst of Papillion, Nebraska, and Todd (Carla) Ernst of Cheyenne, Wyoming; grandchildren, Amber (Dean), and Aaron (Emily) both of Nebraska, Corey (Viviana), Jessica (Coy), and Hunter all of Cheyenne; great-grandchildren, Beckham, and Berkley both of Nebraska, and Rayven of Cheyenne; and many nieces and nephews. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, David and Katherine Ernst; and nine siblings. A memorial service will be held at Cheyenne Hills Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming Tuesday, January 4th, at 10:00 a.m. An interment will be held with military honors at the Cheyenne National Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Following the interment, a reception will be held at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Buckle Club. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Floyd's name to Davis Hospice Center. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.

