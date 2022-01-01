Floyd Ruben Ernst 1935-2021 Floyd Ruben Ernst, 86, of Cheyenne passed away December 26, 2021 surrounded by family. Floyd was born September 12, 1935 in Torrington, Wyoming to David and Katherine (Bostron) Ernst. He married Margaret Smith on March 15, 1961 in Torrington, Wyoming. Floyd served honorably in the United States Army. Floyd worked as a Farmer and Rancher for many years. Floyd was a wonderful father and husband. He loved spending time with his family. He loved his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and enjoyed hunting and fishing with them. Floyd is survived by his wife, Margaret Ernst; children, Timothy (Carolyn) Ernst of Papillion, Nebraska, and Todd (Carla) Ernst of Cheyenne, Wyoming; grandchildren, Amber (Dean), and Aaron (Emily) both of Nebraska, Corey (Viviana), Jessica (Coy), and Hunter all of Cheyenne; great-grandchildren, Beckham, and Berkley both of Nebraska, and Rayven of Cheyenne; and many nieces and nephews. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, David and Katherine Ernst; and nine siblings. A memorial service will be held at Cheyenne Hills Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming Tuesday, January 4th, at 10:00 a.m. An interment will be held with military honors at the Cheyenne National Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Following the interment, a reception will be held at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Buckle Club. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Floyd's name to Davis Hospice Center. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility lowering to under a half mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph in wind prone areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley and central Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Laramie. * WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills... as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills between 20 below and 30 below zero are expected tonight through early Sunday morning. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
