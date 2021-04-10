Rhodolph Leslie Esmay 1945-2021 Scottsdale- Rhodolph Leslie Esmay Jr,75, of Scottsdale passed away on April 2, 2021. Rhody was born October 23, 1945 in Cheyenne, WY. Rhody is survived by his brother, Dr. John Esmay of Cheyenne, WY, wife of 47 years, Sandra of Scottsdale and his son John of Denver, Co. Rhody was graduate of ASU and a US Army veteran and served with the 2nd Armored Division in Germany. He was employed by Pontiac Motor Division and later served clients as an investment advisor. A founding member of Scottsdale North Rotary Club, Rhody will be remembered by his many friends for his sense of humor and his larger than life personality. Donations can be made to the National Parks Foundation or the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. Services are pending.
