Douglas S. Essert 1921-2020 Douglas S. Essert, Head Coach of Yoder Dame, 98, lifelong, resident of Yoder, Wyoming passed away May 16, 2020 in his daughter, Becky Essert's home in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Born July 19, 1921 in Torrington, Wyoming to William J. and Margaret (Shanstrom) Essert. He graduated from Yoder High School in 1939 where he participated in all activities. He attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SEA) fraternity and walked on to the UW baseball team until drafted into WWII. October 8, 1943, he entered the Army Air Corps (United States Air Force). He was transported from Fort Lawton, in Seattle, WA on a Dutch Holland ship, the Noordam, serving in the Asiatic Pacific (Eniwetok Atoll, Marshall Island, Saipan, Tinian and Guam) as Corporal in the 20th Air Force; 19th Bomb Group; 314th Wing on the ground crew. Upon his return from WWII he attended the University of Denver where he was an Honor Society student and walked onto the Pioneers baseball team as shortstop. He graduated with a BS in teaching and coaching. Even though he was hired to become a teacher and coach he returned to farming and ranching with his brother Bill Essert in Goshen County, Wyoming. He also worked in the lab at Holly Sugar and drove sugar beet trucks for Transystems, LLC for years. He dedicated himself to playing town team basketball, baseball and softball for decades. In addition he organized and coached kids basketball and baseball leagues. He enjoyed coordinating benefit basketball tournaments, organizing town teams to compete against each other and occasionally the Denver Broncos. These benefits helped establish Diversitied Services Inc. and proceeds to St. Mary's Children Home in Torrington, and many others. Starting in 1952 he organized the Yoder Class Reunions continuing that until his death. A Cowboy Joe Club member he helped extend its membership in Goshen County and other areas during its inception. A life long University of Wyoming Cowboy fan, Doug attended football and basketball games. He was a member of the Las Squad Club; the 19th Bomb Group, Moose Lodge, Torrington Elks and the American Legion all since the 1940's. He was president of the Wyoming Wheat Growers Association going to Washington several times representing the farmers plight in the 1970's and had articles written in the US News and World Report. He retired at age 87. Doug had an especial memory for peoples names, places and events. He knew a great deal of people from everywhere and continued making friends handing out his signature red and white business card that read "I Am Doug Essert, Who The (red devil) Are You?". His hardy laugh and great sense of humor will be missed. Doug was married 56 years to Betty F. (Anderson) Essert of Hemingford, NE who preceded him in death. His sister Elizabeth (Bob) Quade (deceased) of Torrington, WY and brother William M. Essert (deceased) of Yoder, WY. He is survived by his children; Becky Essert of Cheyenne, WY, Casey (Pam) Essert of Torrington, and Leah (Gordon) Knopp of Cheyenne; grandchildren Caleigh Essert, Rachel and Abby Knopp. Services are unknown at this time.
