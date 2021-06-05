James Estabrook 1946-2021 James Clyde Estabrook, 74, born September 20, 1946, in Kimball, Nebraska. He lived most of his life in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In 1984 he met his wife, Kathy. They were married on June 29, 1985. He worked at the State Of Wyoming for 30 plus years in various divisions the last one being ETS until retirement. After retirement he still continued to work on computers. After he retired, he enjoyed life and spending time with his wife, family and friends. He was a member of C.M.A. and G.W.R.R.A. He was preceded in death by his parents Arleigh and Dorothy Estabrook. He is survived by his sister Betty Nelson; nephew Troy (Marina) Nelson and their children; Jocelyn and Liam Nelson. Daughter Tammy (Mitch) Brown; son Mike Harper; grandkids Jacob (Brittney Bowen) McLaury, Mandy (Mike) Aragon, Adam (Theresa Greigo) Sanchez, Brandylyn (Andrew) Cohea, Jay (Megan Matthews) Brown, Connor (Dakota Hunley) Harper; great-grandkids Michael Sanchez, Kaleb (Angelysia Dean) Sanchez, Destiny Sanchez, Colton McLaury, Gabriel Greigo, Makayla McLaury, Alessah Hernandez; great-great-grandaughter Octavia Sanchez. Celebration of life on June 26th at 11:00 a.m. at Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church, 7006 N. College Drive. ALL motorcycle riders encouraged! Reception to follow.