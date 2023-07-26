John Fred Eusek 1943-John Eusek, 79, died at Evergreen Hospice on July 22, 2023 from Dementia. John was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Rose Marie and John Eusek. He had two sisters, Mary Ellen, Rose Mary, and brother, the late James Eusek. After John graduated, he attended school at Denver General and graduated as a Radiology Technologist. He lived in Montana and California before moving to Woodinville, Wa. He worked at Virginia Mason for twenty-seven years as Administrative Director of Radiology. After retirement, John consulted in Canada, Washington, and Florida. John and wife, Laurie, enjoyed time on Whidbey Island and traveled in their motor home throughout Canada and the U.S. John is survived by wife Laurie, and children, Todd, Dena, Angie and Edmun, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. John will be buried at Woodinville Cemetery following a graveside service for family. See Barton’s for further highlights about John. https://bartonfuneral.com/category/obituaries/ 2023

