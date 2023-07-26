...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Scotts Bluff,
northwestern Banner, southwestern Sioux, Goshen and northeastern
Laramie Counties through 730 PM MDT...
At 703 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Jay Em to 6 miles
southwest of Hawk Springs to 6 miles west of Gun Barrel. Movement was
east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Torrington, Lingle, La Grange, Lyman, Fort Laramie, Yoder, Huntley,
Hawk Springs, Hawk Springs Campground, Hawk Springs Recreation Area,
Meriden Rest Area, Veteran, Henry and Hwy 85 At Dry Rawhide Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
John Fred Eusek 1943-John Eusek, 79, died at Evergreen Hospice on July 22, 2023 from Dementia. John was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Rose Marie and John Eusek. He had two sisters, Mary Ellen, Rose Mary, and brother, the late James Eusek. After John graduated, he attended school at Denver General and graduated as a Radiology Technologist. He lived in Montana and California before moving to Woodinville, Wa. He worked at Virginia Mason for twenty-seven years as Administrative Director of Radiology. After retirement, John consulted in Canada, Washington, and Florida. John and wife, Laurie, enjoyed time on Whidbey Island and traveled in their motor home throughout Canada and the U.S. John is survived by wife Laurie, and children, Todd, Dena, Angie and Edmun, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. John will be buried at Woodinville Cemetery following a graveside service for family. See Barton’s for further highlights about John. https://bartonfuneral.com/category/obituaries/ 2023
To plant a tree in memory of John Eusek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.