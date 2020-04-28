Eva Brookhouser

Eva Betty Brookhouser, 94, passed away April 24 at her home in Cheyenne surrounded by her family.
Betty was known to everyone as “Oma.”
Oma was born in Erlangen, Germany, on Aug. 12, 1925, but spent most of her life in Bad Windseim, Germany, until coming to the United States in 1949 after the war.
She married Marvin Gerald Brookhouser, “Opa”, an American service man stationed at a nearby army base.
After moving to the United States, Gerry was stationed at F. E. Warren and they raised four children, Barbara Scearce (Gene), both deceased, Hettie Cisco (Chuck), Basil Brookhouser and Marlene Palmer (Ron); 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Oma and Opa traveled extensively while in the military and continued to travel after Opa retired.
Oma loved to knit, crochet and walk her dogs. She was also a member of the German Wives club.
Oma will be interred with her husband at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
A private viewing for family will be held and due to COVID-19 regulations, no services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
