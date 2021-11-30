LeeRoy Evans 1954-2021 LeeRoy was born on 6/23/1954 and was raised in Goshen County, Wyoming. He married Nancy (Adams) in 1983 and was married for 38 years. Together they raised three boys Travis (Jessica)of Cheyenne; Anthony (Lindsay) of Torrington; and stepson Shawn Albaugh (Tahnee) of Torrington. LeeRoy was a country boy at heart. He was a cowboy, farmer, truck driver, and he worked for the State of Wyoming Highway Department. The job he loved the most was being a grandpa to Hunter, Cooper, Ashlee, Katie, Sammy and Ethan and great-granddaughter, EriLee. He also had several adopted sons: Sean, Tucker, Jacob, Tyler, and Bronc. LeeRoy was preceded in death by his mother, Winnie B. (Edmonson) Evans, his father, Clarence W. Evans, his brother Gene Evans, his sister Betty (Evans) King, brother-in-laws Gene Gayman, Dennis King, Bernie Matthews, and Oscar Johnson, and his sister-in-law Kathy Evans. LeeRoy is survived by several siblings: Dorothy, Arnold "Buck" (Linda), Bob, Larry (Ronda), Dave (Cathy), Anita (Evans) Johnson, Don (Jennifer), and Carolyn "Susie" (Evans) Moehr. He was an active part of his many nieces & nephews' lives and loved them very much. The family will be planning a celebration of life at a later date. Donations for LeeRoy can be found at GoFundMe or there is also a memorial fund set up at USAA. For account details, please contact Becky Harbick at rebeccaharbick@outlook.com.
