Lynn Allen Evans 1942-2021 Lynn Allen Evans, 79, passed away at Denver Hospice, Denver, Colorado, on November 9, 2021, following surgies at University of Colorado, Anschutz, Denver. He was born to Edwin Allen Evans and Clara Belle Schoen, on October 31, 1942, at Portis, Kansas. He had one sibling, Lynda Aileen, who passed in 2014. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Gerrie, their children: Scott (Darlene) Evans, Ronda (Brian) Schlumbohm, Beth (Jon) Cecil, John (Heather) Dykstra, and Paul (Alisa) Dykstra; grandchildren: Ezra Evans, Emma Evans, Sara (Dan) Ristow, Jeremy Cecil, Hannah Cecil, Rhett Dykstra, Rheo Dykstra, Abel Ristow, and Katlyn Schlumbohm. His interests were woodworking, reading, Bible studies, motorcycles, racquetball, hunting and golf. Education: Lynn graduated from Kensington High School in Kensington, Kansas, in 1960, after which he graduated from Hastings College, Hastings, Nebraska, 1965, with a B.A. in psychology/philosophy. He completed seminary with a Divinity of Ministry degree from St. Paul's School of Theology, Kansas City, Missouri, in 1968. He graduated with a Doctor of Ministry from St. Paul's School of Theology in 1996. Career: He served the Lord for 42 years. He was ordained an elder in the United Methodist Church in Kansas West Conference in 1969. He served Sugar Creek UMC (United Methodist Church), Missouri, 1965-1968, then Woodston-Kirwin UMC, Kansas, 1968-1971. He transferred to the Rocky Mountain Conference in 1971 and was appointed as assocaite to Pueblo First UMC, Colorado, 1971-1974. Dr. Roy Sano appointed Lynn to the Bishop's Cabinet as District Superintendent (D.S.) over Wyoming/Northeast Colorado churches from 1992-1999. His heart was always with the rural churches. He had to be persuaded to be a D.S. After his seven years on the Cabinet, he was appointed to Cortez, Colorado, UMC, as Pastor and Director of the Four Corners Cooperative Parish. That was followed by interim ministries in Wyoming. Lynn was known as the voice for justice for women, persons on the margin, persons of color, and the LGBTQ community. His voice was never quiet in speaking for justice for those who were denied their place at the table! Early in Lynn's ministry, Lynn led a movement to embargo the local barber shops when he discovered the African American young men had to go out of town to get their hair cut! It worked. Soon they could get hair cuts in Hastings! Next, he and his friends got a busload of friends to go to Selma, where they took part in the march across the bridge, with Martin Luther King, Jr. When the Democrat convention was held in Chicago in 1968, he and his friends were there to observe and protest the current issues. He directed the Rocky Mountain Conference Youth Seminars to the Washington, D.C., and New York, NY, 1974-1978. This learning experience for high school juniors and seniors usually numbered from 100-125 participants. These seminars would be the entry point for many to consider their call to ministry, and service to the church. He was commissioned by Bishop Mary Ann Swenson in 1994, to go to Siberia Russia, with a team to explore possibilities to build a physical therapy and rehabilitation center. The principals didn't have any knowledge of the number of people in Magadon who needed these services, because they couldn't get out of their apartment in concrete buildings! Lynn retired from the ministry in 2007, then was appointed as interim minister in several churches in Wyoming. Lynn and Gerrie celebrated 20 years of marriage with a trip to Italy and a visit to their Italian Exchange student. He had some health struggles earlier, but while they were in Rome, he had to be hospitalized. After returning home, it was discovered he had cancer. After the diagnosis and a series of treatments, several other health problems developed which would take his life. Lynn's health suffered for nearly 11 years, but he never complained. He celebrated his 79 years on October 31st, always treating each birthday as a sacred gift from God. Lynn loved his family, friends, colleagues. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. A live stream will be available on Facebook page for "First United Methodist Church, Cheyenne Wyoming." Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Cheyenne or Hastings College, Hastings, NE, for second, third, and fourth year students.
To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.