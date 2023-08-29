Mildred Joyce Evans 1927-2023 Mildred Joyce Evans, (Millie J) passed away August 17, 2023, to be with our Lord. Mildred was born to Vernie Calvin and Minnie Robb of Ford Kansas, March 21, 1927. Her father moved the family of nine brothers and sisters, struggling to make a living during "The Great Depression", to Trinidad, Colorado. He went to work at a bank in Kim, Colorado east of Trinidad. At the age of nine, Mildred's father died at home from a ruptured gallbladder that his doctor misdiagnosed as influenza. Having little time to regain from the loss of his bank in Kansas her mother found herself widowed with nine children. The family, with extraordinarily little money to sustain themselves, worked together to make ends meet. Her mother went to work along with some of the older siblings doing odd jobs, and the oldest sister moved back home with her husband and young son to help. Mildred worked at the La Junta, CO Army Airfield in the production line assembling war heads for bombs that were used in B52's during WWII in the summers of 1944 and 1945. Mildred graduated in 1946 from Trinidad High School. Upon graduation she continued working at the La Junta Army Airfield delivering classified documents to officers on base. She later moved to Cheyenne Wyoming and worked for American National Bank. She met James H Evans Jr. In Cheyenne, marrying him on August 6th, 1950. In the following years, the family grew to five members, having two sons, James J and Jeffrey, and a daughter, Jill. She began another career in 1971, working for Kmart for 17 years as personnel manager, retiring June 1, 1988. She was a loving spouse and mother to her children. She was an involved grandmother and great grandmother. Mildred loved to go to northwest Minnesota to spend time with the family at the vacation home they built on Big Mantrap Lake. After her husband's passing, she enjoyed traveling to many overseas destinations with her co-worker from American National Bank, roommate and dear friend, Marian Johnson Campbell. She was member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church, the Laramie County Jolly Dry Farmers club and enjoyed her Bible study group hosted by Ila McIlvain. She held a special place in her heart for the Lord and family gatherings throughout her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, James H Evans Jr, her parents and siblings. She is survived by sons, James J Evans (Holly), and his children Erin, Jeff and Gina, Jeffrey R Evans and his children Ginger and Janel, and daughter, Jill D. Jensen (Robert) and her daughter Jessica. She had numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A Memorial Service is planned for September 1, 2023, at 1:30, at Schrader Funeral Home . In lieu of flowers donation may be made to: K9s 4 Mobility, Davis Hospice or a charity of your choice.
