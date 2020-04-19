Everett D. McCowan, 81, of Cheyenne passed away April 5 at Cheyenne Healthcare Center.
He was born Dec. 9, 1938, in Arlington, Va., to Everett and Mollie McCowan.
He married Sue Maddox on May 13, 1961, in Arlington, VA. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force and later was in the insurance industry. He was a member of Grace Church of Nazarene.
He is survived by nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Interment of his urn has taken place in Beth El Cemetery under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association.
This is a paid obituary.