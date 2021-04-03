Marilyn J. Everitt 1940-2021 Marilyn J. Everitt, 81, of Cheyenne passed away March 29, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born January 5, 1940 in Nashville, GA to Ralph and Ora Sizemore. She married LeRoy Everitt on August 4, 1963 in Japan and was a teacher. She is a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She is survived by her husband, LeRoy Everitt; son, Lee (Kirsten) Everitt of Orlando, FL; siblings, Pat Foster of Atlanta, GA, Ted Sizemore and Glen Sizemore of Ocilla, GA; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Friday 3:00-7:00 p.m. in the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Monday 10:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church with interment to follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. Those who wish may contribute to the Shriner's Hospital for Children. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
