Curtis "Lee" Everling 1934-2021 Curtis "Lee" Everling, 86, of Cheyenne, died on January 28, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on May 25, 1934. Lee served in the United States Air Force and retired from Laramie County School District #1. H taught a variety of subjects, but the majority of his career was as the Financial Aid Counselor at Central High School. He was the church organist and member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and played for many funerals and weddings. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Korein Shrine, and Consistory Choir. Lee was the director of the travel fund for assisting kids to get to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. He was a member of various teachers' organizations and enjoyed music, fishing, and his family. Lee is survived by his wife Judith Everling; children, Julia Thompson (Dean) and Paul Derk Everling, goddaughter Natalie Cornell, two sisters, Bonnie Glass and Peggy Hiser (Dick); three grandchildren, Danielle, Dustin, and Amanda; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Eunice Everling; daughter-in-law, Christina Everling; and brother-in-law, Quinton Glass. Private family services will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Friends who wish may contribute to the Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o onorrelations@shrinenet.org To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
