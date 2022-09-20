Connie (Black) Faass 1943-2022 Connie Faass, 79, of Cheyenne, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday September 17th. She was born on June 27th, 1943, in Loveland, CO and adopted by John & Mary Black. Connie worked for US West Communications, The Wyoming State Legislature, Laramie County School District, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and The Hitching Post Inn. She is survived by Gene Faass (husband), Laurie Faass (daughter), Barry Faass (son), Kristen Haynes (granddaughter), Andrea Shane (Corey) (granddaughter), and three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, John & Mary Black. Connie wanted to share with her family and friends: Attitude is Gratitude - She is grateful for all the wonderful people in her life and for all the wonderful things the world has given her. There isn't enough time or paper to thank everyone for the kindness shown to her. "I am at peace with this, and I hope that everyone has a wonderful life as I have." Live. Laugh. Love. Expressions of sympathy in Connie's memory may be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Davis Hospice Center. An informal memorial gathering will be held at The Gathering Place located next to the Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel on Friday, September 23rd at 10:00 AM.
