...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western U.S.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Kendra Nicole Fantetti 1978-2021 Kendra N. Fantetti, 42, of Cheyenne died August 21, 2021 at her home with her loving children. She was born 11/1/1978 in Laramie Wyoming to her Mother Ruth Fantetti & Father Ken Fantetti. She traveled with her parents to Clarkston MI. as a young girl, then at 12 she moved back to the Rocky Mountain region. She has lived in Cheyenne approximately 10 years. Kendra was a loving daughter, and a devoted mother. Her life revolved around her four daughters. She had a beautiful heart, full of lover for her family. Her resilience was admired, through any adversity. She will be remembered for her compassion and Love for her four beautiful daughters. Her personality was strong and sometimes loud, but also brilliant the way she organized her home affairs. She was both loving and sensitive. She is survived by her parents Ken and step mom Kendra Rae Fantetti and mother Ruth Fantetti, Siblings Jack, Koriena, Hannah, Josh Lamar father of her four daughters, Ruby, Jackie, Journey, and Layla, her Grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Mizelle. Services will be held at Lyons Park Saturday September 11, from 1:00-4:00P.M. It is at the sheltered gazebo (Just south of Putt Putt golf). Potluck dinner to follow service.
