Kendra Nicole Fantetti 1978-2021 Kendra N. Fantetti, 42, of Cheyenne died August 21, 2021 at her home with her loving children. She was born 11/1/1978 in Laramie Wyoming to her Mother Ruth Fantetti & Father Ken Fantetti. She traveled with her parents to Clarkston MI. as a young girl, then at 12 she moved back to the Rocky Mountain region. She has lived in Cheyenne approximately 10 years. Kendra was a loving daughter, and a devoted mother. Her life revolved around her four daughters. She had a beautiful heart, full of lover for her family. Her resilience was admired, through any adversity. She will be remembered for her compassion and Love for her four beautiful daughters. Her personality was strong and sometimes loud, but also brilliant the way she organized her home affairs. She was both loving and sensitive. She is survived by her parents Ken and step mom Kendra Rae Fantetti and mother Ruth Fantetti, Siblings Jack, Koriena, Hannah, Josh Lamar father of her four daughters, Ruby, Jackie, Journey, and Layla, her Grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Mizelle. Services will be held at Lyons Park Saturday September 11, from 1:00-4:00P.M. It is at the sheltered gazebo (Just south of Putt Putt golf). Potluck dinner to follow service.

