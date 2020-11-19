Gene Delmer Farmer

 

Gene Delmer Farmer 1962-2020 Gene passed away on November 9th, 2020, at his home with family at the age of 58. Gene Farmer died in 2020 was predeceased by his wife Vonda Farmer in 2007. His father Michael (Mick) Farmer, 2004.Grand Father, Earl Farmer 1973, Grandmother, Bonnie Farmer. Gene married Vonda in 1986. Gene is remembered by his mother Moreen (Rene) Farmer and his son Tracy Farmer, DIL, Rachel Farmer . Uncle Hershel Rogers. Grandchildren- Lillyanne, Zoey, Abbygail, Elysse Kanada, Justin, Jordan Perkins . Dakota Summers, Mark Mayer. Gene, born in Cheyenne to Moreen & Michael Farmer. He graduated East High school,1980. Gene went to LCCC for Auto Tech/ Diesel Tech. Gene worked for Mikes Repairs, Farmers Trucking and Excavating, Simons, PS Cook & CH Yarber. Gene loved racing motorcycles, snowmobiles, mini sprints and after stock cars. He loved spending time with his family, passing down his knowledge.Gene will be missed terribly.

