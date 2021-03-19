Jacqueline Frances Farrell 1925-2021 Beloved mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, Jacqueline Frances Ferrall (nee Martinez) passed away March 14, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Jacqueline was born January 19, 1925 in Rawlins, Wyoming to John and Catherine Martinez (Daly). She graduated from Rawlins High School, attended Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio, TX, and then graduated from the University of Wyoming with honors in pre-med. Having every intention of becoming a doctor she went home to Rawlins to work for doctors while saving money. In 1950 she met Bard Ferrall, a prominent Cheyenne attorney. They were married within six weeks and for nearly 37 years until Bard's death in 1987. In 1954, they moved to their home on West 8th Avenue where she lived until the morning of her death. In the 1950s Jacqueline contributed to the establishment of the Diocese Council of Catholic Women and later served as President. She also helped establish the Bishop's Guild. At St. Mary's School, she served on the School Board, the Athletic Board, and the Music Association. Other state and local boards she served on include the St. Mary's Parish Board, the Wyoming Catholic Charities Board, the United Fund, the American Red Cross Board, the Cheyenne Symphony Foundation Board, the Cheyenne Community Clinic Board, and the UW College of Health Sciences Advisory Board. At the time of her death Jacqueline was Emeritus Board Member of the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation. She was the Guest of Honor of its 2004 Denim 'N Diamonds Charity Ball. Jacqueline returned to the world of work in 1970, first as a secretary in Bard's law office. When Bard retired in 1980 she took a job at Memorial Hospital (now Cheyenne Regional Medical Center). She began as Medical Staff Secretary, shepherding the doctors that she had once intended to become herself. The job grew with her. In 2003 she was presented with United Medical Center's Legend Award. She worked past age 80 and retired as Director of Medical Staff Services. Jacqueline is survived by three sons, John of Cheyenne, Tim (Astrid) of Longmont, CO and Chris (Tove Steffensen) of Kingston, Ontario; grandchildren, Keavy Burkart (Brandon), Kendyll, Michelle, Jennifer, Evan, Kai and Finn. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, she met her second great-grandchild, Baker (after older brother Bennett), in her garage. Jacqueline inspired all her children and grandchildren by how she lived. Her home was a focal point for Frontier Days fun and a launching pad for childhood adventures in Lions Park. She was much loved by her children & their families and she will be greatly missed. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine; husband, Bard; sons, David and Bard; and sisters, Catherine, Ann Barrett, Mary Mace, and Janet McGovern. Jacqueline's spirit lives on in the countless neighbors, co-workers, council and board colleagues, Kappa sisters, and friends from all walks of life she made and kept over nearly a century. Her sons wish to thank the many people who helped ensure that her wish to stay in her home was fulfilled, especially over the last year. We would not have been able to do it ourselves. The medical care, meals, errands and simple acts of kindness shown to her made it possible. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Vigil and Funeral Liturgy will both be livestreamed. To view remotely, please go to www.schradercares.com. An interment service will be held at Olivet Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
