Ramona J. (Stolp) Farrens 1933-2021 Ramona J. Farrens, 88, passed away on July 19, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born May 6, 1933 in Redfield, SD to Charley and Adah Mannings Stolp. She was the eldest of four children. Ramona is survived by her brother Charles H. (Bud) Stolp; her children Michael and Diana Farrens, Janet Farrens Fugate, and Mary Ann Farrens Hay; grandchildren Ruben Charles Fugate, Dakota Trammell, Tessa Jeane Hay, Danika Trammell, Robert Tyler Fugate, Kody Hay; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Ernest Stolp and sister Bonnie Caton. Services are scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 am pm, July 24, 2021 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. The service will be lived streamed beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens following the service. A reception will be held at The Gathering Place following the interment. To view the complete obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.