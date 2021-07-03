Marcia Landon Boyd Feller 1934-2021 Marcia Landon Feller, 86, of Richmond, Virginia died on Friday, June 18, 2021, with her daughters by her side at Chippenham Hospital. She was born on October 28, 1934, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to the late Ira Kaul Landon and Adah Johann Songer. Much of her childhood was spent living in Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, and New Mexico, but Nederland, Colorado was where she called home. Marcia was a Girl Scout Leader for many years, worked for the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, drafted patterns for authentic Civil War Uniforms, owned a yarn and needle craft store in Boulder Colorado, and later a consignment store in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In addition, she served as volunteer coordinator for multiple organizations in Maryland, Colorado, and Wyoming. She wrote poetry and stories about her life prompted by a class at the LCCC called Writing Your Life. She was happiest when she was in her mountains or with her family. She was predeceased by an infant son, Roger Allan Boyd, brothers David Songer Landon and Roger Kaull Landon, her husband of twenty years, Lawrence Ralph Feller, and her daughter Dru Ann Boyd Click. She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Boyd Mitchell of Apopka, FL, and Natalie Boyd Stonesifer of Richmond, VA, step-sons Mark Feller and wife Maggie of La Vista, NE, Matthew Feller and wife Paddy of Plano, TX, Phillip Feller and wife Betty Jo of Las Vegas, NV, Nicholas Feller and wife Ana of O'Fallon, MO, step-daughters Laurel James and husband Terry of Blair, NE, Andrea Madsen of Blair, NE, and Sheila Lambert and husband Jeffrey of Tokamak, NE, 22 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. A date for a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Girls Scouts of America, or the American Cancer Society.