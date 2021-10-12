Tom Fennell

 

Tom Fennell 1950-2021 Thomas A Fennell Jr, of Burns, Wyoming died on October 4, 2021, at home with his family in Burns. He was born September 25,1950 in Omaha, NE to Thomas A Fennell and Jean L (Moran) Fennell formerly of Goose Creek Ranch, Granite Canon, WY. Tom lived a full life serving our country in the Marine Corps during Vietnam, and then worked for 34 years as a telephone installation and repair technician for Mountain Bell, US West, and RT Communications before retiring. He was an adventurous outdoorsman. He loved ranching, boating, fishing, camping, hunting, and taking road trips with his loyal companions- his dogs. He loved his tools, was an avid woodworker, mechanic, and could fix just about anything. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Tom was a loyal and giving friend, husband, father, and grandfather. He would do anything to help those in his circle. Tom is survived by his wife, Leslie (Ronstrom) Fennell of Burns, WY, ex-wife Nancy (Whitmer) Fennell of West Plains, MO (the mother of his daughters); daughters, Mayme (Fennell) Micola von Furstenrecht of Phoenix, AZ, Tabitha (Fennell) Hopper of Cody, WY, Jessica (Fennell) Lopez of Scottsbluff, NE; siblings, Patricia (Fennell) Fisher of Los Angeles, CA, Juli (Fennell) Cox of Cheyenne, WY, C Peter Fennell of Portland, OR; along with five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mayme (Fennell) McMillen; infant brother, David; and his loyal companion, "Dr." Duke, who was at Tom's side throughout his health battle. Services will be held privately among family and close friends at a yet to be determined date.

