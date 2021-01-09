Ambrosea Nicole Fernandez

 

Ambrosea Nicole Fernandez 1988-2020 Ambrosea Nicole Fernandez, 32, went to be with our Lord and Savior on December 25. She was born in Cheyenne, on Oct. 19, 1988 to Mike and Tolana Fernandez. She pursued her accounting degree, receiving two certifications. She loved spending time with the joys of her life, her sons. Ambrosea loved outdoor activities, cooking, and planning family events. Her smile lit up a room, she had the biggest heart and was loved by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lazaro & Priscilla Fernandez, Daniel Lopez, Yolanda Valdez, one uncle and niece. Ambrosea is survived by sons, Nicolas Lopez, and Braxton Fernandez; her parents; sister, Brittany (Anthony) Gonzales; fiancé, Cody Crecelius; numerous family and friends. Private family services will be held, to view them log onto Brittany-Anthony Gonzales Facebook page on January 16 at 2pm. She will be forever loved and always remembered.

