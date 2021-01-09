Ambrosea Nicole Fernandez 1988-2020 Ambrosea Nicole Fernandez, 32, went to be with our Lord and Savior on December 25. She was born in Cheyenne, on Oct. 19, 1988 to Mike and Tolana Fernandez. She pursued her accounting degree, receiving two certifications. She loved spending time with the joys of her life, her sons. Ambrosea loved outdoor activities, cooking, and planning family events. Her smile lit up a room, she had the biggest heart and was loved by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lazaro & Priscilla Fernandez, Daniel Lopez, Yolanda Valdez, one uncle and niece. Ambrosea is survived by sons, Nicolas Lopez, and Braxton Fernandez; her parents; sister, Brittany (Anthony) Gonzales; fiancé, Cody Crecelius; numerous family and friends. Private family services will be held, to view them log onto Brittany-Anthony Gonzales Facebook page on January 16 at 2pm. She will be forever loved and always remembered.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Protesters burn masks, call on governor to “stop the tyranny" of health orders
- Nonviolent “Stop the Steal” protest held in Cheyenne as mob invades Capitol in D.C.
- Marian Orr leaves legacy as Cheyenne’s first female mayor
- Suspect in custody after "troubling" car fire near Wyoming Capitol building
- Doors of Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department vandalized with fake blood
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remain relatively steady
- What are Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift songs doing in "Bridgerton"?
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- Lummis votes against certification of electors in Pennsylvania
- New businesses expand shopping opportunities in Cheyenne
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.