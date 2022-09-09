...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility will be dropping to less than one quarter of a
mile overnight.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County. This includes the city of
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Feusner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
LeRoy Carroll Feusner 1945-2022 LeRoy Carroll Feusner passed away on September 6, 2022, in Billings, Montana. He was born on February 27, 1945, in Greybull, Wyoming. LeRoy attended Powell schools and graduated with the class of 1963. He earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wyoming in 1968. LeRoy worked more than 30 years with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. He also served 27 years with the USAF and Wyoming Air National Guard. LeRoy was a licensed Professional Chemical/Environmental Engineer in South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming. His favorite quote was "Old environmental engineers never die, they just naturally attenuate away." LeRoy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lynnette (Reichert) Feusner; two daughters, Kristi (John) Warden of Eagle River, AK, and Katreena (Joe) Mullican of Huntsville, AL; one grandson, Timothy Mullican of Huntsville, AL; a brother, Joe (Jo Ann) Feusner of Pahrump, NV; a nephew, Jonathan (Ellie) of Wichita, KS, and a niece, Janell Feusner of Pahrump, NV. Preceding him in death were his dad and mom, Wayne and Freda Feusner. Graveside celebration of life with military honors will be held on September 13, 2022, at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana. https://bit.ly/3L2jfFf
To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Feusner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.