Janis "Jan" Fiechtner

 

1938-2023 Janis "Jan" Fiechtner, 85, of Cheyenne died May 23. She is survived by her loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service is Monday, June 12, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. To view full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

