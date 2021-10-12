Alixe C. Fiedor

 

1940-2021 Alixe C. Fiedor, 80, of Cheyenne died September 2. She was born November 11, 1940 in Sheridan, Wyoming. A memorial service will be celebrated Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

