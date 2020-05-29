Robert A. Fife, Sr. 1950-2020 Robert A. Fife, Sr., 69, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away May 26, 2020 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Robert was born July 27, 1950 in Gary, Indiana, son of the late Donald and Patricia (Hertaus) Fife. Robert served in the United States Air Force for four years at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. He worked as a police officer for the City of Cheyenne for 20 years and then served as a booking clerk for the Laramie County Sheriff's Department, retiring in December 2018. His love for law enforcement led to his writing a book about the history of the Cheyenne Police Department. He loved the Lord and accepted Jesus Christ as his savior. He also loved his two dogs, Shelby and Lacy. Robert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Fife; children, Christine Fife and Robert A. (Andrea) Fife, Jr.; siblings, Donald Fife and Patty Peterson; and four grandsons, Joey Fife, Bobby Fife, Cody Fife and Matt Keeler. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harold "Skipper" Gielow, Jr. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 1st at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mountain View Memorial Park. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
