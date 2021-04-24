Gertrude Ann Filupeit 1928-2021 Sun City, AZ -- Gertrude Ann Filupeit, 92, peacefully died April 16, 2021 at The Gardens of Sun City. Ann was born Gertrud Ann Stoltz on December 14, 1928 in Rheda-Wiedenbruck, Germany where she lived until she married WWII American soldier Albert August Filupeit in 1948. Their marriage ended 51 years later upon his death in 2009. The newlywed couple had moved to the United States where they raised their children, Donald Albert Filupeit and Patricia Filupeit Hoffman, residing in New York; Massachusetts; Newfoundland, Canada; California; Feltwell, England; Nebraska and Wyoming where Ann lived for over 53 years until moving to Arizona in 2016. Ann spent most of her working life in the healthcare industry, starting as a Certified Nursing Assistant with the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and De Paul hospitals in Cheyenne, Wyoming and eventually retiring as a Principal Homemaker for Social Services for the State of Wyoming. Beloved by family, colleagues, friends and clients alike, Ann lived with a can-do attitude and deep love and commitment to helping all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Elfrieda Stoltz and Hazel Filupeit, her children, daughter-in-law Joyce Filupeit, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A family service is planned for late Spring in Margaretville, NY, where her remains will be interred. Donations to Hospice of the Valley in Sun City, AZ are greatly encouraged.