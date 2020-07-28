Bernard "Bernie" Finch
1938-2020 Bernard "Bernie" Finch, 81, of Cheyenne died April 6. He was born May 4, 1938. Memorial service will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church with a reception to follow at the church. For full obituary visit www.schradercares.com.

