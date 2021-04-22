Audrey E. (Wolford) Fischer 1942-2021 Audrey E. Fischer, 78, of Cheyenne, passed to the Kingdom of God on April 21, at Davis Hospice after a sudden and short illness. She was born June 27, 1942, in Winchendon, Massachusetts. After wide travel as a child, her family settled in California. She married in 1960, moved to Cheyenne with the love of her life, Gene Fischer. She was a stay at home mom for many years, returned to work in 1973, retiring after 22 years at CRMC. She was a proud Air Force wife for 22 year. Audrey enjoyed camping with the Cheyenne Jackalopes and High Plains Drifters clubs, crocheting blankets for loved ones, and traveling to visit family. She carried a smile everywhere she went, was a true optimist and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her parents, Annabelle and George Wolford, and her husband, Gene Fischer. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands Terri and Richard Carter, Tammi and Michael Brown, Penni and Mike Straw, and Natalie and John Sepulveda. Audrey lives on as a loving and open-hearted grandmother in the memories of her fourteen grandchildren; Rich, Shawn, Craig, Nicole, Veronica, Lance, Jessica, Clayton, Sheri, Ben, Michelle, Anisa, Jaden and Hannah. She held dear nineteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Viewing is Friday, April 23, 10AM to 5PM at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel, funeral service is Saturday, April 24, 10AM. A cake reception follows after the service, at the Gathering Place.
