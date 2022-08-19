Beverly Carne Fisher 1928-2022 Beverly Carne Fisher, 93, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at home in Solana Beach, CA. Bev was born in Sonora, CA and grew up in the California Mother Lode in the small town of Pine Grove. She graduated from Sutter Creek High School and attended the University of California, Berkeley. Beverly was initiated into Eta Chapter of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and met her future husband, Delbert, during their senior year at UC Berkeley. Bev and Del graduated in 1950 and were married on January 28, 1951 in Jackson, CA. The couple moved to San Francisco where Bev worked as an Elementary school teacher and Del attended UCSF School of Medicine. In 1955 Del was drafted and chose the Air Force. The couple moved to Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas where their first child, David was born. After finishing Del's military service in 1957, the couple moved to Oregon where Del furthered his medical career. While in Oregon the Fisher's became parents of twins, Mary and Tom. In 1960, Del was recruited to the University of Arkansas pediatric department. Beverly was busy at home raising three children but in between swim team, boy scouts, school lessons and homework, she was very involved in the League of Women Voters and served as Justice of the Peace. In 1968, Del was recruited to the pediatric department at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to head the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology and Metabolism and the couple moved the family to Palos Verdes Estates, CA. Many successful careers stem from a productive partnership. This was certainly the case with Del and Bev. Beverly not only has been the source of personal support but after the children went off to college, she worked as collaborator serving as managing editor of the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism (1978-1983) and Pediatric Research (1984-1989). In 1991 Bev and Del took on a new challenge when Del became the head of the Reference Laboratories for Nichols Institute. The couple relocated to Dana Point, CA. She remained a huge support to her husband and stood by his side through several company mergers. Del was named VP for Science and Innovation at Quest Diagnostics. Beverly was known by her family as "Mission Control", Mission for short, as she was the lynch pin for the family. Her love and support provided the sustaining infrastructure facilitating Del's productive public service career. Bev loved to needlepoint, had a "green thumb" for growing plants, and was a lover of the arts. Beverly is survived by her husband, Dr. Delbert Fisher of Solana Beach, CA; her children Thomas Fisher (Judy) of Del Mar, CA; Mary Slater (Rich) of Cheyenne, WY; her four grandchildren, Mattie Johnson, Grace Johnson, Robert Slater and Chet Slater. She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Gladys Carne, stepfather Robert Little, son David Fisher (Donna), and granddaughter Sarah Jean Johnson.
