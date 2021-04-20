Clara C. Fisher-Todd 1932-2021 Clara C. Fisher-Todd, 88, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at her home on Monday, April 19, 2021 with her family by her side. Clara was born October 30, 1932 in Worthington, Minnesota, a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Christina A. (Hushka) Kuemper. Clara worked as a head sales clerk in the bakery department for Buttery's Foods and Albertson's for 17 years. She was a lifetime member of the Women of the Moose and also served on the PTO at Rossman Elementary School. She was an active communicant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Clara is survived by her second husband, Henry Howard Todd; children, Bruce (Lori) Fisher, Danny Fisher, Karla (Jim) Brown, Julie McMullin, Cindy (Todd) Brown and Joy Hughes; siblings, Francis Kemper and Helen Stoner; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Allen D. Fisher in 1991; children, Gary Fisher, Mark Fisher and infant daughter, Leilani Marie Fisher; and siblings, Ferdie Kuemper, Annie Evans, Tommy Kuemper and Isabelle Lumsdum. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a Vigil for the Deceased to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A reception will follow at the Moose Lodge. A private inurnment at Mountain View Memorial Park will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.