Kaylee Marie Fitch 2021-2021 Kaylee Marie Fitch of Cheyenne was born March 27, 2021 at 3:17 a.m. and passed away at 4:25 a.m. at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born to Joshua and Amy Fitch and as a family belong to Family Harvest Church. She is survived by parents, Joshua and Amy Fitch; sisters, Avalynn, Janice, Madison and Jorie; grandparents, Dale and Sandy Price of Cheyenne and John Fitch of Cheyenne; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Kaylee was preceded in death by her grandmother, Catherine Fitch. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Family Harvest Church with a private interment in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to LifeChoice Pregnancy Care Center. We would like to honor Kaylee's life by helping mothers experience the joy of life. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
