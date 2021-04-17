Ivan B. Flanary 1933-2021 Ivan B. Flanary, 87, passed away March 16, 2021 in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born June 5, 1933 in the Mountains of Kingsport, Tennessee. He joined the US Air Force at 16 years old. He served in Vietnam and retired in 1972. After retirement, he worked as a civilian contractor retiring again in 1998. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He is survived by his wife, Catherine; children, Kay, Patricia, Donald, Michael, Ivan II, Gordon Dale and Josh; over 20 grandchildren and over 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret; and sons, Carl, Floyd, Ed and Mark. Services will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Interment of his urn will be in Mountain View Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at http://www.schradercares.com.
+2
+2
To plant a tree in memory of Ivan Flanary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.