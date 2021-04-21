1933-2021 Ivan B. Flanary, 87, of Gilbert, Arizona died March 16. He was born June 5, 1933 in the Mountains of Kingsport, Tennessee. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Interment will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Ivan Flanary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.