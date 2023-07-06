THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
452 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, CHEYENNE,
DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY, LARAMIE, LUSK, REDBIRD,
TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Carl Gilbert Fleming II 1960-Carl "Buddy" Fleming, II, 63, of Cheyenne, died on June 12, 2023 in Cheyenne. He was born on April 14, 1960 in San Diego, California. In addition to working many years in his parents’ business, Tip Top Lockers, he graduated from Cheyenne Aerotech and worked as a lead mechanic at Continental Express in Houston, TX, and a mechanic for Great Lakes Aviation in Cheyenne. Carl enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, rodeos, the Denver Broncos, and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his sisters, Carla Fleming, Jody Fleming, Carol Bybee (Stewart), of Cheyenne, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dolores Fleming; and sisters, Judy Klindworth and Beth Newport. Services will be Monday, July 10th, 1:30 p.m., at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 8806 Yellowstone Road. Memorial gifts can be sent to the American Diabetes Association or to King of Glory Lutheran Church. 2023
