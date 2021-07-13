John Calvin Fletcher 1940-2021 John "Skip" Calvin Fletcher, 81, of Cheyenne passed away July 11, 2021 at home surrounded by family. John was born January 12, 1940 in Saegertown, Pennsylvania to Bernard and Bessie (Pardee) Fletcher. He married Barbara Ann Brown on May 23, 1981 at Holiday Park in Cheyenne. He graduated High school in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania in 1958. He served in the United States Maine Corps from 1958-1960 and then an additional two years in the Marine Reserves. John started his career working for the Erie Railroad in Meadville, Pennsylvania; and continued on as an Engineer with the Union Pacific Railroad from 1971 until retiring in 2005. John was skilled at woodworking. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and was a prolific reader. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved to play practical jokes. He was also charitable with his time, talents and helping others. John is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Fletcher; children, Lisa (Tom) Clark of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Allison (Dante) Kazerounian of St. Petersburg, Florida; stepdaughters, Debbie Shatto of San Diego, California, Trudy Land of Woodward, Oklahoma, Cindy (James) Dean of Lynnwood, Washington, Stacey (Jeffrey) Austin-Sargent of Sulfur Springs, Texas, and Katy Waterman of Woodward, Oklahoma; sister, Judith (Gerald) Schlosser of Saegertown, Pennsylvania; brother, David Fletcher of Meadville, Pennsylvania; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Tammy Fletcher, Jona Fletcher, Levi Fletcher, Geri Lee Wishart, and Mark Schlosser. John was preceded in death by his parents; Bernard Fletcher and Bessie Schlosser, and step-father, Harold Schlosser; son, James Michael Fletcher; daughter, Tracy Lynn Albritton, and brother, James Fletcher. A visitation will be held at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home Thursday, July 15th, at 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Graveside services to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send memorials in John's name to the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82001, or plant a tree at http://www.alivingtribute.org. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
