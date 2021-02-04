Juanita Fabiola (Trujillo) Fletcher 1939-2021 Juanita "Fabby" Fletcher, 81, of Cheyenne, WY passed away of Covid on Feb 1, 2021. She was born in Mora, NM on March 12, 1939. She married James Fletcher on August 26,1978. They raised ten children and had 60 grandchildren. Juanita has nine siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents Joe and Isabel Trujillo, brothers Dan & Phill, daughter Diana Romero and four grandchildren. Viewing will take place Tuesday, February 9th from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, and Wednesday, February 10th from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. The service will be streamed live on www.wrcfuneral.com. A reception will immediately follow the service at the VFW 1881.
