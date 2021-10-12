Penny Lynne Fletcher

 

Penny Lynne Fletcher 1967-2021 Penny Lynne Fletcher, 54, of Cheyenne, passed away on October 8, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Penny was born on February 8, 1967 in Evanston, Wyoming, the daughter of Richard Hanks and Kathleen (Vlack) Hanks. Penny graduated from Texas Christian University (TCU) in 1989 with a bachelor degree and the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) with a master's degree in 2000. She was a rabid TCU fan and bled purple. Penny was a loving and caring wife, best friend, daughter, and friend. She truly loved her family and Wyoming. A very social person, Penny was an expert at networking and organizing all kinds of functions, be it social or professional. Her work ethic and intelligence were exceptional and contributed to her success in her career working in Human Resources and Education. Penny is survived by her parents; her husband, Jody Fletcher; and her brother, Mike Hanks with his wife, Mandie Hanks and children, Braxton Hanks and Brinley Hanks. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on October 16th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Napoli's Restaurant, in downtown Cheyenne. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

