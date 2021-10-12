...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to
65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of Southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska
Panhandle including Cheyenne, Torrington, Pine Bluffs,
Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Kimball, and Sidney.
* WHEN...Midnight MDT tonight until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Light snow showers could result in locally reduced
visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Penny Lynne Fletcher 1967-2021 Penny Lynne Fletcher, 54, of Cheyenne, passed away on October 8, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Penny was born on February 8, 1967 in Evanston, Wyoming, the daughter of Richard Hanks and Kathleen (Vlack) Hanks. Penny graduated from Texas Christian University (TCU) in 1989 with a bachelor degree and the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) with a master's degree in 2000. She was a rabid TCU fan and bled purple. Penny was a loving and caring wife, best friend, daughter, and friend. She truly loved her family and Wyoming. A very social person, Penny was an expert at networking and organizing all kinds of functions, be it social or professional. Her work ethic and intelligence were exceptional and contributed to her success in her career working in Human Resources and Education. Penny is survived by her parents; her husband, Jody Fletcher; and her brother, Mike Hanks with his wife, Mandie Hanks and children, Braxton Hanks and Brinley Hanks. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on October 16th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Napoli's Restaurant, in downtown Cheyenne. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.