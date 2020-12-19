Martha M. Flores 1932-2020 Martha M. Flores, 88, of Cheyenne, died on December 15, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born on April 30, 1932 in Colmor, New Mexico. While living in Scottsbluff, Nebraska she meet the love of her life Philip in 1946, and were married in Oct 1950. In 1956 they moved to Cheyenne and while living in Cheyenne she was very involved in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church Women's Club, running the funeral reception dinners. She was the cook and housekeeper for Father Fahey for 5 years. With all of this she also raised 3 boys. Martha was a wonderful cook and loved cooking for family and friends. Everyone always looked forward to her Christmas Eve dinners. She is survived by her husband, Philip Flores; and her 3 sons, Chris and his wife Terry, Andy and his wife Robin, and Gabe and his wife Marlene; her Grandkids, Ian, Lloyd, Anthony, Tim, and Fawnessa; numerous Great Grandkids; 3 sisters; and 1 brother. Mrs. Flores was preceded in death by her Mom and Dad; 3 brothers; and one sister. Visitation will be Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with the Funeral Liturgy to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be in Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimers Association. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
