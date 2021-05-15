Philip Flores 1929-2021 Philip Flores, 92, of Cheyenne, passed at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 3, 1929, in Wheatland, WY, to Theodore and Isaura Flores. While living in Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1950 he married Martha Maestas. In 1956 they moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where they had 3 boys Christopher, Andrew, and Gabriel. Philip served in the Army Air Corps in WW2. He then took a job at the Veterans Administration as a Boiler Technician retiring after 35 years. He served as a board of directors with the Cheyenne Catholic Diocese, was on the board of directors with the St. Joseph Credit Union. Upon retirement from the VA he worked as the maintenance man for the Holy Trinity Manor for twenty years. Philip enjoyed being with family, working on cars, and fishing. He is survived by his three sons, Chris (Terry), Andy (Robin) and Gabe (Marlene); three sisters, Helen, Francis, and Angie;8 grandchildren, Ian, Lloyd, Anthony, Tim, Philip, and Fawnessa; two step-grandchildren, Joshua, and Aaron; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Philip was preceded in death by his wife, Martha; mother Isaura; father, Theodore; eight brothers, Bruno, Jesse, Anthony, Paul, Philip, Frank, Gregory, and Robert; sisters, Phylis and Angie. Visitation will be Monday, 9-4, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Tuesday, 10:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with military honors and burial to follow at Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Kidney Foundation. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
