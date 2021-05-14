1929-2021 Philip Flores, 93, of Cheyenne died May 10. At his home with his family. He was born Feb. 3, 1929, in Wheatland, WY. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. For full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
