Floyd Bassett

Floyd D. “Denny” Bassett, 76, of Cozad, Neb., and longtime Sidney and North Platte, Neb., and Cheyenne resident, passed away May 4 in Cozad.
He was born June 24, 1943, in North Platte, Neb., to Floyd Evert and Francis Ellen (Williams) Bassett. He grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School in 1962. Denny was in the Army National Guard from 1960-67 and earned the rank of medical sergeant.
On Oct. 10, 1965, he married Nancy M. Beisterfeld in North Platte. They had two children, Tim and Linda. He worked for James E. Simmon Company before taking a job at Consolidated Freightways in 1978. While with Consolidated Freight, Denny and his family moved to Cheyenne in 1982. He worked for them until he retired.
In his retirement, Denny was the administrator for the Moose Lodge in Cheyenne for several years and drove a charter bus to Black Hawk.
While in North Platte, Denny was active with the Legion, Moose and Eagles, and continued to be involved in those organizations. He was a Past Worthy President with the Eagles in North Platte, and held several officer positions with the Moose in Cheyenne and obtained the level of Pilgrim.
He enjoyed helping others and traveling – he had been in every state but Alaska and Maine, and had been to Mexico and Canada several times.
Denny is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Tim and wife, Lila Bassett of Sidney; daughter, Linda and husband, Paul Brown of Cheyenne; grandchildren, April and Zamboni Brown of Cheyenne, Shanna Garvin and Floyd (Jess) Bassett and wife, Amber, all of Sidney; great-grandchild, Jasmine Herrera; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Goodwin and Lela Cummins; grandson, Jeremy Barnhart; great-grandson, Tyson Herrera; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been held. Memorial services will be held at a later date. You may view Floyd’s book of memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of Denny’s care and funeral arrangements.
