Sherlyn Kay Flynn 1943-2022 We regret to announce that Sherlyn K. Flynn, 79, of Cheyenne passed away June 30, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center and has joined her beloved Mickey in heaven. She was born January 19, 1943 in LaSalle, CO to Albert Bechard and Jacqueline (Daley) Bechard. She married Michael Flynn on June 1, 1963 in Greeley, CO. She received a Master's in Elementary Education from the University of Maryland and taught 4th through 6th grade for over 30 years. She was a member of the Rho Chapter for Delta Kappa Gamma, the International Society for Key Women Educators. She was also a member of St. Mary's Cathedral and an avid Mahjong player who had a fond love for orchids, violets and cardinals. She is survived by her sisters, Marsha Kane, Bonnie Curtis and Sandra Mackenzie all of California; eight nieces and nephews; and twelve grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and services will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com. In lieu of any flowers, donations can be made to Veteran of Foreign Wars and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
