Elijah Brand Fogg 1998-2023 Elijah Brand Fogg, age 25, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. He was born February 21, 1998, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Brand and Renee (Rihm) Fogg and lived in Pine Bluffs for 18 years before moving to Huntingburg, Indiana. He worked as a crank shaft grinder specialist at Jasper Engines & Transmissions in Jasper, specializing in making the crank shaft for the Ford V10. Elijah enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading books and going on hikes in the great outdoors with his dogs. He really enjoyed being with family, especially his Grandpa Calvin and cousins, and they did have fun! He is survived by his mother, Renee Fogg of Huntingburg, Indiana; his father, Brand (Cheryl) Fogg of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming; his grandmother, Laurell Fogg of Cheyenne, Wyoming; his Uncle Chad (Kate) Fogg of Carpenter; Uncle Kory (Julie) Fogg of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Uncle Jeff and Aunts Cheryl, Valerie and Dara of Indiana. Elijah was preceded in death by Grandpa Calvin Fogg of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Grandad Jack Rihm and Granny Judith Rihm of Valdosta, Georgia. Elijah's most valued treasure was his blessed assurance that Jesus is his Lord and Savior. Elijah never had a coarse word about or to anyone. He loved to share the truth, whether by works or speech. He was always willing to help and be the best reflection of our Lord Jesus. He knew and lived this truth. Services will be Saturday, 11:30 a.m., at Cheyenne Hills Church. To leave the family condolences, please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Elijah Fogg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.