Paul Myron Folsom 1954-2020 Paul Myron Folsom passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at his home in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Paul was the proud father of Jackson Folsom and dedicated his life to his family and friends. Paul was born on November 3, 1954 in Waterville, Minnesota to parents, Mike and Colleen Folsom. Paul graduated from Springfield High School in 1973. He attended Mankato Technical for a year, but a desire to explore the mountains pulled at his heart, so he headed west. Paul was a fiercely independent individual with a deep desire to travel. He planted trees, was a fire fighter, inventoried forests for lumber companies, drove semitrucks and finally joined the sheet metal workers union as a fabricator. Paul is survived by his son, Jackson Folsom from Grants Pass, Oregon; brother, John Folsom from Apple Valley, Minnesota and sister, Lynn Achter from Cheyenne, Wyoming. Paul was preceded in death by parents, Mike and Colleen Folsom; sister, Patricia and brother, Mark. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church at a time and place to be determined.
