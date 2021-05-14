Robert J. Fontaine 1946-2021 Robert "Bob" Fontaine, 74, passed away on May 12, 2021 at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center from the effects of dementia. He was born on September 9, 1946 in Castricum, Netherlands to Herman and Hermina Fontyn. The Fontyn's immigrated from Holland in 1954, settling in Grand Rapids, Michigan. To help his family, Bob worked many odd jobs (including something called a "muck farm"), then enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam War, serving from 1970-71. He moved to Wyoming where he became enamored with mountaineering. He married his wife Beverly, and they raised their three daughters in Cheyenne. As a carpenter, he loved to design and build houses from blueprint to finishing touches, including his family home. He never conceded a board game or forgot to perform his "victory dance." He loved music and played guitar in church and numerous bands. Above all, he was outspoken when he saw injustice and was unfailingly generous to those in need. His family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the VAMC who took such great care of him over the final year of his life. Bob is survived by his wife Beverly; daughters Darcie (Aaron Walker), Abby (Steve) Jaye, Robin (Doug) Kus; granddaughter Henley Kus; five sisters, Jeanette Baker, Micki Paher, Kris Luyk, Muff Fransen, Joyce Rowe. A memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm. To view the complete obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.
