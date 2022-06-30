Roger Wavel Fortner

 

1947-2021 Roger Wavel Fortner, 74, of Las Vegas died July 2. A life celebration for Roger Fortner, (1947-2021) will be held on July 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Lunch will be provided. He lived in Torrington & Cheyenne for many years while driving for CF. An online memorial is available at www.forevermissed.com/roger-fortner/about.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Fortner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

