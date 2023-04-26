Brett David Foster 1987-Funeral services for Brett D. Foster, 35, of Cheyenne, formerly of Gillette, will be held at 4:30 P.M., Friday, April 28, 2023 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Mr. Foster, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023 in Gillette. Brett Foster was born August 7, 1987 in Casper, Wy, to William and Kim (Wright) Foster. He moved to Gillette with his family in 1989. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 2005. In 2011 Brett moved to Cheyenne, first working for his uncle at K's Trailer Parts & Service, than McCandless Truck Center. Brett enjoyed spending his time outdoors, camping, fishing and music. Brett will be remembered most for his endless jokes and his ability to tell stories. Though Brett may no longer be with us, his memory will live on through the countless memories he made through his kindness, humor, and love of music. He is survived by his parents; sister, Brandee (Steve) Maurer; brother, Bradley (Jenn) Foster of Castle Rock, Colo.; daughter, Justyce Foster of Gillette; daughter, Skylar Foster of Fort Morgan, Colo; dog Sawyer; paternal grandmother, Mary Foster; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Brandon Foster, maternal and paternal grandparents. Memorials and condolences in Brett's name can be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. 5th St. Gillette, WY 82716, or via the internet at www.gillettememorialchapel.com, or through a memorial fund via Venmo @Brett-Foster-Memorial 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Brett Foster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.