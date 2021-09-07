James F. Foster

 

James F. Foster 1950-2021 James F. Foster, 70, of Hillsdale passed away September 3, 2021 in Hillsdale. He was born December 20, 1950 in McCook, NE to George and Velma Foster. He married Susan Stephens on December 5, 1971 in Stamford, NE. He always worked with heavy equipment in construction. He was a confirmed Lutheran and member of the NRA. His life revolved around his family, hunting, shooting sports and the outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Susan Foster of Hillsdale; son Justin (Jenny) Foster of Bellvue, CO; grandsons, Dustin, Dillon and Dalton Foster; great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Kennedy Foster; siblings, Dennis (Sue) Foster of Stamford and Deanna (Kent) Reynolds of Loomis NE. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Douglas and Richard Foster. Cremation has taken place and services will be held in Stamford, NE. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.

