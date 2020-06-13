William M. "Pops" Fowler 1948-2020 William M. "Pops" Fowler, 71, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away peacefully at his home on June 3, 2020. He was born on October 18, 1948 in Cheyenne to Joy and Rose Fowler. He graduated from East High School in 1968 and received his Associate of Arts and Science Degree from LCCC in 1974. Pops loved his hot rods in high school, stamp collecting, camping and fishing, his mom's cooking, trips to the mountains to chop down trees with his Dad, building homes, and when he no longer could build himself, you could always find him sitting in his truck with a McDonald's coffee at any construction site he could find. Then came poker, he found himself loving the game of Texas Hold' Em, so much he played every Thursday night for over 10 years! On the evening of June 3, 2020, he was reunited with his parents and brother Ron, all of which he missed so much. He is survived by his children, Isa Rutter of Kansas, Trent and Emily Fowler, Willie and Brittany Fowler, and Everett and Lacey Nelson, all of Cheyenne; and his football team of 13 grandchildren, Kayla, Travis, Mariah, Malia, Austyn, Jax, Bronx, Roxzen, Eric, Hallie, Letha, Vance and Everett; and two great-grandchildren, Chevy and Izabell. He was one proud grandpa, they were the light of his days. Celebration of life will be held June 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William M. Fowler, please visit our floral store. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.