Matthew E. Fox 1960-2021 Matthew E. Fox, of Gardner, KS passed away suddenly on February 6th of this year. Matt was born August 26, 1960, to Corky and Wilma (Satchell) Fox. Matt was married to Jennifer (Cassidy) Fox on May 26th of 2001. Matt is survived by his wife, Jennifer Fox, and their daughter, Alexandra (Erik) Firth. He was also survived by his mother, Wilma Fox of Cheyenne, Wyoming, brother, Michael (Denise) Fox of Texas, sister, Sally (Mark) Hundley of Ohio and mother-in-law Pat Slover of Kansas; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Corky Fox, and nephew Mark Fox. A memorial service, reception and celebration of his life will be held in June. At this time, no specific date, location or other details are available, but will be shared once the family is able to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be submitted in his name to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, 3173 Hwy K 68, Ottawa, KS 66067.