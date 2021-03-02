Wilma Joy Fox 1934-2021 After an extended illness, Wilma Joy Fox 87, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 24, 2021 at her home. She was born November 15, 1934 in Bridgeport, Nebraska, to Homer and Anna (Hart) Satchell. Wilma married Corky Fox on June 4, 1956 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Wilma is survived by her children, Mike (Denise) Fox of Texas and Sally (Mark) Hundley of Ohio; grandchildren, Corinna, Joshua, Samuel, Aaron and Alex; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Corky Fox; parents; son, Matthew Fox; brothers, Roy Satchell and Dale Satchell; and grandson, Mark Fox. A memorial service, reception and celebration of her life will be held in June. At this time, no specific date, location or other details are available, but will be shared once the family is able to do so. Interment will take place at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens at 10:00 am on June 18, 2021. Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be submitted in her name to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens located at 710 S. Lions Park Dr., Cheyenne, WY 82001.
